Badminton, squash players advance to Nationals

Jan 01, 2017

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer

Badminton and squash players from CFB Esquimalt will be well represented at the Canadian Forces Nationals in the New Year after prevailing in Pacific Region qualifying action from Dec. 5 to 7.

In badminton regionals at the Naden Athletic Centre, top-ranked PO1 William Crocker prevailed in the men’s open age category, followed by PO2 Nathan Allen (second), Sgt Noah Eckenswiller (third), and PO1 Lee Westwood (fourth). All four men advanced to the Canadian Forces National Badminton and Squash Championships being held Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 at CFB Borden.

MS Stephan Girard advanced in the Masters category with a first place finish. PO1 Andrzej Buczynski took second place and will represent Esquimalt in the Senior Men’s division. Capt Jillian Doiron advanced in the women’s category after placing second in the tournament.

In regional Squash qualifying play, CPO2 Tim King secured the number two spot, followed by PO1 Keith Parsons in third and LCdr Jon Audy in fourth. LS Raymond Lendt was the Over-45 placement winner. All four will also advance to nationals.