CAF Mobile App launches

By Lookout on Dec 20, 2016 with Comments 0

DND ~

Canadian Armed Forces members now have access to a variety of tools and services essential to CAF members, their families, and the extended defence community through a new tool, the Canadian Armed Forces Mobile Application (CAF Mobile App).

The app, developed at the request of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), ensures that you will be provided with the latest useful, unclassified information about defence directly from the CDS and his command team.

Want to check for housing at 3 Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton? There is a section for that.

Need the latest numbers for family support? It has that, too.

Want to see the latest Canadian Forces General (CANFORGEN) message? It has that.

The CAF Mobile App includes plenty of other resources for members and their families, including compensation and benefits, relocation, education and training, legal, morale and welfare, OUTCAN, and contact information for Veterans Affairs.

The app also makes it easy to stay current on the latest social media posts, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can tailor it to your needs so that you always know what is going on.

Download it here: http://bit.ly/2hPOAAm

The app is available for free from the iOS, Android, and BlackBerry stores.