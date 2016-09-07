By Lookout on Sep 07, 2016 with Comments 0

News Release

Canadian Armed Forces members contribute to clearing unexploded ordnance in the South West Pacific

September 7, 2016 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Approximately 18 members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) began their participation in Australia’s Operation RENDER SAFE 2016 today to dispose of explosive remnants of World War II in Guadalcanal and the Russell Islands, in Solomon Islands.

CAF members will work under the leadership of the Australian Defence Force and alongside some 180 personnel from New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and the United Kingdom until October 7, 2016.

Op RENDER SAFE 2016 is Australia’s enduring biennial operation to dispose of unexploded ordnance in support to the nations of the South West Pacific. This operation aims to reduce risks to the local population and assists with capacity building of local police and defence forces.

QUOTE

“The deployment of this group of specialized CAF personnel in the South Pacific provides an opportunity to demonstrate our skills and expertise in explosive ordnance disposal operations and our ability to work in difficult conditions that are not experienced at home.”

– Lieutenant-General Stephen Bowes, Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command