Canadian Army Trains in Brazilian Jungle during International Competition
By Lookout on Aug 22, 2016 with Comments 0
News Release
Canadian Army Trains in Brazilian Jungle during International Competition
August 22, 2016 — Ottawa — National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Starting tomorrow, ten Canadian Army soldiers from 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group based in Valcartier, Quebec, will start their trek through the rainforest of the Amazonas region of Brazil during the 2nd International Patrol Competition. This event will be held at the Brazilian Army’s Jungle Warfare Training Centre in Manaus, Brazil. Canadian Army soldiers have been in Brazil since August 15 preparing for this year’s competition. Close to twenty teams from fourteen countries are expected to take part.
The unique event provides a welcome opportunity for participating soldiers to sharpen their patrolling skills in challenging and unpredictable terrain. The Jungle Warfare Training Centre in Manaus is recognized internationally for offering high-quality training and the competition will afford an opportunity for Canadian Army soldiers to challenge their physical stamina, mental fortitude, leadership, and soldier skills.
QUOTES
Participation in skills competitions on the international stage enables our soldiers to test their abilities and resiliency in a variety of environments, and to gain valuable skills to help them become better soldiers. The Canadian team at the 2nd International Patrol Competition in Brazil will be able to share their hard-earned experiences with their fellow soldiers and further contribute to the overall excellence of the Canadian Army.”
– Major-General J.M. Lanthier, Commander, Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre Headquarters
QUICK FACTS
- The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces continue to develop and strengthen defence relations with Brazil. Continued engagement with key strategic partners in the Americas directly aligns with Canadian defence priorities in the region.
- The Canadian Army welcomes opportunities to interact with its allies and test and expand its capabilities in a variety of operational environments. Participation in events such as the 2nd International Patrolling Competition offers a challenging platform for Canadian soldiers to showcase their specialized skills and professionalism.
- The Jungle Warfare Training Centre in Manaus was established by the Brazilian Army in 1964 and its primary mission is to train soldiers in jungle warfare. Since its inception, the centre has graduated close to 6,000 Brazilian troops and numerous armies around the world have taken part in the centre’s highly specialized training courses.
Filed Under: News Release
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.