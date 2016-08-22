By Lookout on Aug 22, 2016 with Comments 0

Canadian Army Trains in Brazilian Jungle during International Competition

August 22, 2016 — Ottawa — National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Starting tomorrow, ten Canadian Army soldiers from 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group based in Valcartier, Quebec, will start their trek through the rainforest of the Amazonas region of Brazil during the 2nd International Patrol Competition. This event will be held at the Brazilian Army’s Jungle Warfare Training Centre in Manaus, Brazil. Canadian Army soldiers have been in Brazil since August 15 preparing for this year’s competition. Close to twenty teams from fourteen countries are expected to take part.

The unique event provides a welcome opportunity for participating soldiers to sharpen their patrolling skills in challenging and unpredictable terrain. The Jungle Warfare Training Centre in Manaus is recognized internationally for offering high-quality training and the competition will afford an opportunity for Canadian Army soldiers to challenge their physical stamina, mental fortitude, leadership, and soldier skills.

Participation in skills competitions on the international stage enables our soldiers to test their abilities and resiliency in a variety of environments, and to gain valuable skills to help them become better soldiers. The Canadian team at the 2nd International Patrol Competition in Brazil will be able to share their hard-earned experiences with their fellow soldiers and further contribute to the overall excellence of the Canadian Army.”

– Major-General J.M. Lanthier, Commander, Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre Headquarters

