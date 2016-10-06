Canadian warships join multinational effort to stop trafficking at sea
Canadian warships join multinational effort to stop trafficking at sea
October 6, 2016 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Over the next two days, Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Brandon, Edmonton and Kingston are departing to participate in Operation CARIBBE, Canada’s contribution the multinational campaign against illicit trafficking by transnational criminal organizations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean. Operation CARIBBE is one of the many activities undertaken by the Government of Canada and DND/CAF as part of Canada’s broader commitment to engagement in the Americas. This annual operation directly supports the CAF’s mission to defend against threats and security challenges to Canada, North America, and our defence and security partners.
QUOTES
“One of the Royal Canadian Navy’s most fundamental responsibilities is protecting and maintaining maritime security at home and abroad. We are committed to working with our partners who share our common values and goals in promoting regional stability while supressing criminal activity at sea. Operation CARIBBE builds upon and strengthens existing relationships and this is what enables our sailors to continue their success during this operation now and well into the future.”
– Rear-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander, Maritime Forces Pacific
“On behalf of all the personnel in Maritime Forces Atlantic, I wish the ship’s company of HMCS Kingston a safe deployment to the Caribbean Sea. This cooperation with fourteen like-minded nations to stem flows of illicit drugs on the international sea lanes is a valuable contribution to regional stability. Moreover, the professionalism at sea and ashore will reinforce Canada’s contributions to confidence and capacity building measures in the region. To all aboard Kingston, I know you will make us proud.”
– Rear-Admiral John Newton, Commander Joint Task Force Atlantic and Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic
QUICK FACTS
- HMCS Brandon and Edmonton depart Esquimalt, B.C. on October 6 to participate in Operation CARIBBE in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. HMCS Kingston is planned to depart Halifax on October 7 to conduct operations in the Caribbean area of operations. Following readiness training at-sea, the ships will formally join Operation CARIBBE in the coming days.
- This deployment will look to build upon the success of HMC Ships Moncton, Summerside, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Vancouver, which so far in 2016 have seized and disrupted a total of approximately 2,930 kg of cocaine and 1,520 kg of marijuana while working with the United States Coast Guard and embedded Law Enforcement Detachments.
- The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have conducted Operation CARIBBE since November 2006 and remain committed to working with Western Hemisphere and European partners to address security challenges in the region and to disrupt illicit trafficking operations.
