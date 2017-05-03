Cars and Coffee Club starts up

By Lookout on May 03, 2017 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

The love affair for automobiles and motorcycles continues to rev up the hearts of enthusiasts with a new Victoria-based club dubbed Cars and Coffee.

CFB Esquimalt is the backdrop for their first meet and greet Sunday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Canteen Road parking lot behind Lyall Street Service Station.

Anyone interested in showing off their ride and talking all things mechanical is welcome to attend.

The driver of the club, Ilya Ford-Ruckle, a contractor with Houle Electric who works in Dockyard, is hopeful the inaugural event will bring plenty of owners out to show off their chrome and wheels.

“The ultimate goal of Cars and Coffee Victoria is to build a routine, established family-friendly community event that brings a vibrant group of people to enjoy a common passion,” he says. “Cars and Coffee events started in California over 10 years ago and have been replicated all over the world ever since.”

The club’s other founding members are LS Aarron Bernardin from HMCS Victoria, and former Royal Canadian Navy sailor Scott Watson.

Coffee, water and pop will be on sale courtesy of Cora Restaurant.