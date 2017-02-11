Chinese New Year with senior leaders

By Lookout on Feb 11, 2017 with Comments 0

Senior naval leaders joined Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and Harjit Singh Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, for the Chinese New Year parade in Vancouver Jan. 29.

Clockwise from top left: With the parade underway, Honorary Captain (Navy) Tung Chan, Commodore Marta Mulkins, Rear-Admiral Art McDonald, and Commodore Jeffery Zwick pause for a photo. Petty Officer Second Class Steve MacDonald keeps the beat for the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy as they march in the parade. Senior navy leaders mingle with the Prime Minister and MND. Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Sajjan join Chinese community members in watching the traditional dragon dance during the celebrations. Photos by Cpl Stuart MacNeil, MARPAC Imaging Services