Come celebrate with Calgary

William Chaster, MARPAC PA Office ~

Cowboy Up is an anticipated event at CFB Esquimalt.

Celebrating the 22nd anniversary of HMCS Calgary’s commissioning, the country-themed festivities kick off Friday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. in the Work Point Gun Room with a barbeque, live music, dancing, and a silent auction.

Donations and proceeds from the auction will go to the Calgary Firefighter’s Burn Treatment Centre. The items were donated by volunteers from the city and dignitaries from Calgary who regularly attend the celebration.

“It’s a special event and we expect somewhere around 500 people this year,” says Lieutenant (Navy) Mikhail Smirnov of HMCS Calgary.

Cowboy Up represents the close relationship between the ship and its namesake city.

“There really is a unique bond between the ship and Calgary. I have served in other units and it’s definitely one of the strongest links I’ve seen,” says Lt(N) Smirnov.

Every year, sailors from HMCS Calgary traditionally conduct a namesake city visit in the fall; also, their attendance at the Calgary Stampede has become a very popular custom among the crew and for the city. The white Stetson are a physical representation of the bond the ship shares with its city, and perhaps one of the most recognizable features about Calgary’s sailors during the Stampede. Supplied to the sailors by the City of Calgary, these hats are a well-known component of their uniform.

Due to their relationship with the city, Calgary sailors like to give back with events such as Cowboy Up.