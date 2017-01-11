And the decorating gurus are…

By Lookout on Jan 11, 2017 with Comments 0

Once again esprit de corps was evident through the creative decorating of 21 Christmas trees distributed among each of the messes (Pacific Fleet Club, Chiefs and Petty Officers’ Mess, and Wardroom) and at Naden (Nelles Block and MPU(E) Esquimalt).

Innovation and fun competition among units continues to be most evident across the Formation! Participating units competed for prizes in three coveted categories:

Most Festive (traditional/seasonal); Best Griswold Design (outlandish); and Best Charlie Brown (valiant effort or lack thereof). All of the participating units are listed below, along with last year’s winners.

The contest was judged on Dec. 15. The panel included myself, the Base Administration Officer, Cdr Lessard; the Base Chief, CPO1 Spinelli; the Formation Master Seaman, MS Clarke; and PSP Special Event Coordinator Christine Farrington.

Given that the holiday spirit is alive and well in the Formation, it was a difficult process to choose the winners for each of the three categories. Nevertheless, when the scoring sheets were tallied, the judges awarded the title of Most Festive Tree to HMCS Regina, who regained their previously-held title from two years ago by fully embracing their unit’s motto, theme and colours.

A new entrant to the competition, HMCS Chicoutimi unanimously won over the judges for Best Griswold Tree with their take on duty watches, request forms, TRANREQs and materiel challenges.

Finally, Best Charlie Brown Tree went to Formation Safety and Environment for their creative, sustainable efforts to draw out the spirit of the season.

Though the unit did not capture any of the categories, HMCS Ottawa deserves special mention for somehow making a Christmas tree look like a Senators hockey player.

Overall, a strong performance by Fleet units this year.

Congratulations to this year’s winners! Prizes for each of the three categories will be awarded upon return from leave in the New Year.

On behalf of the panel judges and organizers for this year’s holiday program, I would like to convey a sincere thank you to all of the participants in the Formation Tree Decorating Contest. All the best for 2017!

Capt(N) SM Waddell

Base Commander

Participants in the 2016 tree decorating contest were: