Defence Team News – August 14, 2017

In this episode, we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Raid on Dieppe, and the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Hill 70.

About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.