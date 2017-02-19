Defence Team News – February 13, 2017

In this episode, we highlight Exercise CUTLASS EXPRESS, congratulate the team at Information Technology Service Management for achieving a key milestone, recap this year’s Conference of American Armies, and profile the first two contracts under the new Sustainment Initiative for Defence procurement.

