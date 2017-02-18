Defence Team News – February 6, 2017

In this episode, we’ll tell you how the Canadian Armed Forces are supporting emergency response efforts to the ice storm in New Brunswick, talk about Security Awareness Week, commemorate Black History Month, recap Bell Let’s Talk Day, and see some highlights from the Commando Challenge Hockey Game.

