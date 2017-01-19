Defence Team News – January 9, 2017

In this episode, we recognize two CAF members who were named in Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women of 2016, announce the NDWCC donation total for 2016, and we’ll update you on how the Phoenix system could impact your T4.

About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.