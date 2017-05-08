Defence Team News – May 8, 2017
By Lookout on May 08, 2017 with Comments 0
In this episode, we see how the Royal Canadian Navy is helping sailors eat healthier, we fly-by the Aero 150 air show where the Patrouille de France and Canadian Forces Snowbirds teams recently demonstrated their skills, and thank nurses across the Defence Team for their contributions to keeping us healthy.
Filed Under: Video News
