Demolition project to start in dockyard

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

The first of two 1940s-era buildings in Dockyard are now in the preliminary stages of a $1.3 million demolition project overseen by Real Property Operations Section, Esquimalt.

On April 3, workers from Ralmax Contracting Ltd. erected fencing around Dockyard Building 11 and began remediation work on the 36,000 square-foot two storey wooden frame building. It was constructed in 1941 to provide offices and naval training classrooms.

While preparatory remediation operations are currently underway, the full-scale demolition of DY11 won’t begin until early May.

Work on neighbouring DY29, a 22,000 square foot building built in 1942 as an accompanying barracks, will see its demolition process begin this summer after DY11 is razed. The entire demolition project is targeting completion at some point in mid-autumn.

“The demolition project for Dockyard buildings 11 and 29 is part of the overall approach towards consolidating infrastructure, renewing facilities and seeking efficiencies within our current and existing [Real Properties] portfolio,” said Major Mark Kierstead, Real Property Operations Section, Esquimalt Officer Commanding. “The project is now entering the implementation phase where the initial preparations for demolition are being carried out.”

Maj Kierstead says a Facility Condition Survey, conducted over five years ago, determined the buildings were cost prohibitive, stating they were beyond life expectancy and no longer cost effective to operate, maintain or upgrade.

Remediation will include the safe removal of hazardous materials on the exterior siding, which contains lead paint, and interior asbestos-containing materials. It also includes establishing site safety, and putting other work processes in place to accomplish the demolition says Maj Kierstead.

A large quantity of wood framing will be salvaged and sold by the contractor.

After the demolition work is complete approximately 70 percent of the combined footprints of the two buildings will become flat, usable space that could be employed to assist future Dockyard construction projects, says Maj Kierstead. A Master Real Property Development Plan review is currently underway and will eventually earmark the site for future development based on the infrastructure needs of the navy.

Both vehicle and foot traffic are asked to use caution while travelling near these areas.