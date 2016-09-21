By Lookout on Sep 21, 2016 with Comments 0

News Release

DND announces first major tender for CFB Esquimalt harbour infrastructure

September 21, 2016 – Esquimalt, British Columbia – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Government of Canada is committed to providing the sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy with the modern, functional facilities they need to complete important operational missions on behalf of Canadians. The Department of National Defence (DND), through Defence Construction Canada, has issued a tender that will mark the beginning of the second phase of a major project to replace the two main operational berthing facilities for Royal Canadian Navy ships at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt in British Columbia.

The ongoing A/B Jetty Recapitalization Project, an infrastructure initiative first announced in 2013, is intended to provide Maritime Forces Pacific with modern, versatile and structurally sound berthing facilities for Canada’s current and future Pacific Naval Fleet. The project also has the potential to create 1,400 jobs throughout the duration of work.

The current tender, estimated at $72 million, involves the demolition of the existing “B” Jetty at Her Majesty’s Canadian (HMC) Dockyard Esquimalt and site preparation work. Future work will involve the rebuilding of “B” Jetty and then the demolition and rebuilding of “A” Jetty. DND has budgeted $781 million to deliver the A/B Jetty Recapitalization Project.

Both jetties are used for berthing operational warships leaving for or returning from missions at sea. Built more than 70 years ago, they are well past their intended service life and poorly suited for modern naval vessels. The rebuilding of these important structures represents the most significant engineering undertakings in this area of the Esquimalt Naval Dockyard since World War Two.

QUOTES

“Modern and functional ship-berthing facilities are essential to meet the operational missions of the Canadian Armed Forces and the needs of the Royal Canadian Navy. The long history of Esquimalt Harbour, which has been closely associated with the presence of the Royal Canadian Navy for over 100 years, is about to enter a new era.”

– Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan

“The Navy’s existing ‘A’ and ‘B’ Jetties were constructed during the Second World War and have served the Royal Canadian Navy well. Nonetheless, they are at the end of their service life. CFB Esquimalt is excited with this project moving forward, as it will allow us to better support the operational needs of Canada’s Pacific Fleet with an integrated jetty facility, designed to withstand the effects of earthquake and tsunami.”

– Captain (N) Steve Waddell, Base Commander, CFB Esquimalt

QUICK FACTS