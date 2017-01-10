Edmonton, Brandon return home

HMC Ships Edmonton and Brandon returned home after an Operation Caribbe deployment Dec. 16. Brandon and Edmonton seized and disrupted narcotics during the deployment. Operation Caribbe is the Canadian Armed Forces’ recurring participation in the multinational campaign against illicit trafficking by transnational organized crime in the Caribbean basin and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

