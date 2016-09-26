Brigadier-General The Honourable John James Grant CMM,ONS,CD (Ret’d) Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia and Rear-Admiral John Newton salute the ships as they depart Halifax for Exercise Cutlass Fury Sept. 12.

