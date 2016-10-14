The Enhanced Naval Boarding Party from HMCS Charlottetown transits in a in rigid hull inflatable boat to motor vessel Smit Yare as the ship’s CH-124 Sea King helicopter provides cover during Exercise Joint Warrior Oct. 12.

