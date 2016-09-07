Golfers raise funds for sick kids

By Lookout on Sep 07, 2016 with Comments 0

HMCS Regina’s 18th annual Dave Barber golf tournament held June 8 at Metchosen Golf Course pulled in more than 125 players in a show of support for sick children. More than $5,000 was raised to purchase items for the Victoria General Hospital Pediatrics ward.

Dave Barber, a Master Seaman Electronics Technician who sailed in Regina, lost his battle with Leukemia in 1997. He was very passionate about golf and also cared deeply about the well-being of children. Every year since, Regina organizes an annual golf tournament to raise funds in his name for charity.

This year, Regina crew managed to purchase toys and a rocking chair for the ward. The hospital appreciated the support from the ship, with staff saying they rely on this assistance to get them through the lean months of summer where donations are not as forthcoming as the holidays.

“I gave one of the Play-Doh Can Heads Superhero (Spiderman and Goblin) to one of our oncology kids. He was having so much fun with parents and staff playing and role playing,” said Theresa Low, a child life specialist at Victoria General Hospital. “This was our three-and-a-half-year-old’s last cancer treatment. So thank you for helping to put a smile on his face. Having your generous donation of toys made matching the right toy for a child or teen in the moment so rewarding. The large variety of toys and gifts for all ages has been so incredible and we are so awed by the supporters of the Friends of Dave Barber.”

The event was organized and run by PO2 Dave Blanchard and PO2 Jordan Tarso with the assistance MS Mike Beere and LS Peter Simard.