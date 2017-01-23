Grizzlies score for Wounded Warriors

By Lookout on Jan 23, 2017 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

The Victoria Grizzlies are giving hockey fans the shirts off their backs as part of a fundraising effort to support Wounded Warriors Canada.

The Junior ‘A’ hockey club has designated January Wounded Warrior month and are now wearing specially-designed jerseys that feature the non-profit organization’s name intertwined with the BCHL team’s logo at their home games.

It’s all part of an effort to raise funds and awareness for the charitable organization that honours and supports Canada’s ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and first responders, and their families.

The white sweaters with black and gold trim are being worn by the team at all five January games played at Colwood’s Q Centre Arena and will then be auctioned off during their Jan. 27 game against the West Kelowna Warriors, with 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the jerseys and 50 percent from ticket sales going Wounded Warriors Canada.

“I am super-stoked to see this interaction between our group and these hockey players because it is all very positive, and they seem to be massively eager and driven to promote and support us,” said Wounded Warrior Run B.C. cofounder PO2 Allan Kobayashi, who works as an analyst for the Naval Training Development Centre.

PO2 Kobayashi will be part of the six-person team running this year’s six-day Wounded Warrior Run B.C. relay, Feb. 20 to 26, a gruelling 700 kilometres that covers the length of Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria.

PO2 Kobayashi, a former member of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry who was deployed to Kosovo in 1999 and Kabul in 2003, was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) when he returned to Canada.

He credits his love of long-distance running, the support of the community, and programs offered by Wounded Warriors in helping him move beyond the dark days in his life. During the lowest point of his battle against the disorder, PO2 Kobayashi says he suffered from alcoholism, depression, and a state self-induced isolation from his family and friends.

“I didn’t seek help right away,” he says. “I realized it was time to look inwards instead of outwards, and having the willingness to let go when another veteran said to me ‘I know what you are going through’. He let me know what I needed to hear and that is where my journey took a U-turn.”

PO2 Kobayashi says his group’s involvement with the BCHL club will raise more awareness and help others suffering from PTSD become more self-aware and chart a new direction in life.

He said the concept for a Grizzlies’ Wounded Warrior month and the jerseys was derived through conversations he had with Victoria Grizzlies Governor Lance Black in late 2016, and since that point he has unbridled support from the club’s management and front office staff.

He pointed to the Jan. 10 kickoff event for Wounded Warrior month when Grizzlies scoring leader Cole Pickup said it was an “honour” to support his organization; he realized his organization’s message is really hitting home.

“I think hockey or any sporting or community event is a good way to get people talking about PTSD, which can only result in more awareness and support,” says PO2 Kobayashi.

Tickets for their game against West Kelowna are now on sale at West Shore McDonald’s outlets for a reduced rate of $10 with proceeds going to Wounded Warrior.