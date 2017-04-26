HMCS ESQUIMALT
By Lookout on Apr 26, 2017 with Comments 0
Stephanie Biggs, member of the Sunshine Coast Naval Association (right) lays a wreath at the annual memorial service for HMCS Esquimalt, April 17.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.