HMCS Malahat ends training year with family and friends

Apr 28, 2017

Lt(N) Paul Pendergast, HMCS Malahat PAO ~

HMCS Malahat celebrated the end of another successful training year on Saturday, April 8, by hosting family and friends at Victoria’s Naval Reserve Division as a way of thanking them for their support.

Members of Malahat know full well they could not fulfill their commitment to serve in the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) without their families, who are the real strength behind the uniform.

With Lt(N) Kay van Akker on her first sailing opportunity as a newly qualified Orca Class Officer In Charge, Malahat guests were divided into two groups – one sailing in the morning and one in the afternoon.

It was an action-packed two hours in Patrol Craft Training Grizzly with man-overboard drills, seamanship demonstrations, and individual trades and skills refresher training for some Malahat members.

There were opportunities for family members to try controlling the vessel by taking the helm, and RHIB rides for the kids.

As this training year concludes, some Malahat members will continue with their Monday to Friday civilian jobs, while others will take summer contracts to sail in RCN ships based out of Halifax or Esquimalt. Still others will be engaged in summer training to further their qualifications or be employed as instructors in the naval training system.

When the members return in September, Malahat will be ready, as planning is already well underway for another busy training year.