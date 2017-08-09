HMCS Ottawa has a Biggest Loser winner

By Lookout on Aug 09, 2017 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

Spirits rose as waistlines shrunk and pounds melted away on HMCS Ottawa crewmembers during the Biggest Loser Challenge.

Twenty-six sailors took part in the three-month challenge during Poseidon Cutlass 17, a five-month deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Between April and July, participants attended bi-weekly weigh-ins where their weight, hip and stomach measurements were recorded.

Points were awarded based on each percentage of body weight lost and each centimetre decrease on stomach and hips. Results and overall statistical losses of each participant was kept confidential.

Ottawa Fitness Marshall, Alyssa Jesson, from Esquimalt Personnel Support Services, organized the competition. She said participants worked towards realistic goals without close surveillance, and support of athletic trainers and nutritional experts like the Biggest Loser TV show.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t duplicate the show on the ship,” says Jesson. “But fortunately one of the things working in our favour of having a successful challenge was we had a captive audience, especially during a five-month deployment. Challenges like this are driven by the leadership onboard the ship and interest of the crew.”

The ranks of the participants varied from Ordinary Seaman to Lieutenant-Commander and involved several different trades and occupations.

Lieutenant Commander Meryl Sponder, Combat System Engineering Officer, was the overall winner of the challenge, and Leading Seaman Corey Moore, a Naval Communicator, finished second.

LCdr Sponder said Biggest Loser encouraged her to make healthy choices.

“I got involved in Biggest Loser because I’d gained some weight in the previous year. I’d been very busy at work and I had used it as an excuse to get lazy about exercising and eating right. So when the contest was promoted to the ship’s company I thought it would be the perfect opportunity for me to reverse that trend.”

The secret to her victory was eating a healthier diet by increasing her intake of fresh vegetables and reducing portion sizes when she indulged in less healthy choices. Participating in the regular morning fitness window at 6 a.m., held on the ship’s flight deck, was another contributing factor to her success, along with keeping a detailed food diary of what she ate each day.

“Having a core group of people to work out with motivated me to show up and push myself to be better,” she says. “The workouts made me feel stronger and fitter than I’ve been in years.

Jesson sailed in the ship to help keep the crew in top shape. She held three daily fitness classes, developed personalized programs, and gave advice on diet and other health issues.

She says one of the main purposes of the competition was to give the crew a structured goal they could strive for with an emphasis on fostering new health and fitness behaviours. She was very encouraged by the results and interest level in the challenge.

“This was definitely a successful challenge because anytime I am able to help even one person as an instructor I consider that a win,” says Jesson. “It was really great to be able to provide information and assistance to a group of individuals who wanted the help, education and encouragement.”