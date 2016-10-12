Hyundai launches DND car giveaway

By Lookout on Oct 12, 2016 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

Victoria Hyundai has chosen the Defence Team of CFB Esquimalt as the latest recipient of a car giveaway contest.

DND employees – civilian and military – are able to enter the draw to win a new Hyundai Accent. The contest closes Sept. 9, 2017, so there is plenty of time for everyone to enter.

Those entering need to have valid military or DND ID, be the age of majority at the time of legal entry, and be a legal resident of Victoria, B.C.

Victoria Hyundai Manager Jeremy Truong said the excitement level around the contest has been growing in recent days. The car has been showcased at the Industrial Supplier Trade Show and Formation Fun Day in September. It is expected to be on site at the Oct. 21 CAF National 5K Sports Day run in the Naden Drill Shed.

“Our customer base has a large military presence and this is our way of saying thank you to the men and women of the local defence community,” he says. “I recently had an opportunity to attend a day sail in HMCS Ottawa where I was able to gain a greater appreciation of what our Canadian Armed Forces do for us every day, both at home and when deployed abroad.”

This is his company’s third car giveaway to Victoria-based DND members in the past four years. The idea for the giveaway was born in 2012 when former Victoria Hyundai owner Steve Munro, a retired artilleryman, decided he wanted to do something special for DND members.

To register for the contest visit the special Victoria Hyundai contest website www.victoriahyundaidnd.com or watch for the specially wrapped car at base events.