Industrial Supplier Trade Show
By Lookout on Sep 21, 2016 with Comments 0
There was much to see at the Industrial Supplier Trade Show Sept. 15 at the Naden Drill Shed. For example, a Titan boat, 10 metres in length, with the entire cockpit suspended on high speed wave impact technology produced by Shockwave was a huge draw. Not to mention the virtual reality demo from Racerocks 3D and so many other examples of modern technology on display. Show-goers also enjoyed Serious Coffee, and a free lunch from two food trucks. Attendance was high, with more than 900 DND employees making it out to the event.
Click here for more photos of the event!
Filed Under: Top Stories
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.