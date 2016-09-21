By Lookout on Sep 21, 2016 with Comments 0

There was much to see at the Industrial Supplier Trade Show Sept. 15 at the Naden Drill Shed. For example, a Titan boat, 10 metres in length, with the entire cockpit suspended on high speed wave impact technology produced by Shockwave was a huge draw. Not to mention the virtual reality demo from Racerocks 3D and so many other examples of modern technology on display. Show-goers also enjoyed Serious Coffee, and a free lunch from two food trucks. Attendance was high, with more than 900 DND employees making it out to the event.

