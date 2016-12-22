Interview with Gnaval Gnome
By Lookout on Dec 22, 2016 with Comments 0
As the holiday season draws near, Lookout sought out the Gnaval Gnome
for his perspective on 2016 and what lies ahead.
LOOKOUT (LO): Welcome back, Gnaval Gnome. How have you been?
Gnaval Gnome (GG): I’ve been busier than a one-eyed cat watching gnine mouse holes!
LO: You’re looking well, but is that more white I see in your beard?
GG: What? White? Gno, my beard isn’t white. It’s Arctic blonde!
LO: Oh, sorry, of course. So, what have you been up to?
GG: Well, it may interest you to gknow that I was away at RIMPAC 16 this summer! Best RIMPAC ever!
LO: And how was that?
GG: It was pretty gneato! Did you gknow that RIMPAC takes place in and around Hawaii, which was originally gknown as the Sandwich Islands? Mmm, sandwiches.
LO: What did you do there?
GG: I was Senior Staff Officer in charge of glitter glue and balloon animals. I learned the ancient art of balloon animaling, or zooblooning as it’s gknown in the trade, from my Uncle, Zebadiah Gnome. He had to learn a marketable skill when he lost his job at the calendar factory; they said he was taking too many days off. Mind you, I think the whole calendar industry’s days are numbered.
LO: Hmm, I see. I understand you’ve also taken some leave recently?
GG: Oh yes! I toured around the Emerald Isle. Hut, hut, hut.
LO: And why did you go to Ireland?
GG: Ah. Well, I went to visit some of my leprechaun relatives, and to get some fresh air and exercise. Some of my friends said I was looking a little peaked. I said it was just my hat. But they insisted I looked run down, and also that I have a preoccupation with vengeance…well, we`ll see about that…
LO: Er, yes. So what exercise did you get there?
GG: I got into Gnordic Pole Walking. Honestly, I thought it was about wokking, and who doesn’t like a gnice stir fry?
LO: And did the rest and exercise do the trick?
GG: Oh yes. Before I went, I was addicted to the Hokey-Pokey, but I’ve turned myself around.
LO: So, Gnaval Gnome, the Christmas holidays are fast approaching. Do you have plans?
GG: Yes, I’ll be heading to the North Pole to help some of my elf friends make toys. I’ve always wanted to be elf employed. And of course, I plan to eat a good deal of turkey. In preparation, I’m currently on a diet. It’s an all-pancake diet, but I’m starting to waffle on it.
LO: We know you’re quite a hand in the galley. Do you have any culinary tips for our readers for the festive season?
GG: I would say that Job 1 in the galley is always safety. My cousin, Remy Gnome, was quite careless in the galley, and accidentally swallowed a spoon. He hasn’t stirred since.
LO: And how is your Christmas shopping going?
GG: Gnot well. I cannot find the item I’m after. I’m trying to find a pair of analog gloves, but all I can find are digital ones.
LO: I see…
GG: I’m also on the lookout…sorry, can I say I’m on the lookout? You guys don’t have a copyright on that, do you?
LO: No, you’re good.
GG: Okay. I’m also on the lookout for the latest communications gadgets. Because as I’ve often gnoted, “Communications” is an anagram of “cat c onion music”.
LO: Ah…and speaking of music, I understand you’re still involved with the Nadan Band of the RCN?
GG: Yes indeed! I’m writing a concerto for the Band to highlight a section consisting of gnothing but frigates!
LO: Frigates, you say?
GG: Yes. It’s a little gnome fact that the Halifax-class frigate is more than a highly capable multi-purpose warship. If struck on any gnumber of its surfaces, it produces a wide range of percussive sounds. If a bow is drawn across the HF fan antennas, various gnotes are produced, and the halyards, if secured tautly enough, can be plucked in a pizzicato fashion. Were one’s embouchure up to it, blowing with sufficient force into the hole in the transom through which the towed array is streamed results in a range of gnotes, making our frigates, with a displacement of almost 5,000 tons, the world’s largest wind instruments.
LO: Well, Gnaval Gnome, as always it’s been interesting chatting with you. Any last comments for our readers?
GG: I’d just like to wish everyone a very safe and happy holiday season. Also, here’s some advice born of experience: if you see a sign in the flats saying “Wet Floor”, that’s a warning, not direction. Gnow I must run; I’m off to my Procrastinators Anonymous summer picnic! See you in the gnew year!
Filed Under: Top Stories
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.