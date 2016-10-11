The JAG Asks the Public for Input on Canada’s Court Martial System

October 11, 2016 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) Judge Advocate General (JAG) is launching consultations with Canadians as part of the ongoing comprehensive review of the court martial system.

As directed by the JAG, Major-General Blaise Cathcart, Q.C., the purpose of the review is to conduct a legal and policy analysis of the CAF’s court martial system. In addition to consulting with Canadians, including soldiers, sailors, and aviators, the Review Team will engage with stakeholders such as victims’ rights advocates, academia, and international experts. This is in an effort to ensure the CAF’s court martial system is effective, efficient, and aligns with Canadian values and the rule of law, all the while serving the particular needs of the CAF.

From October 11 to November 7, 2016, all interested Canadians are invited to participate and share their views with the team conducting the Court Martial Comprehensive Review.

Canadians have three ways that they can join the discussions:

“The launch of these consultations with Canadians marks an important milestone for the Court Martial Comprehensive Review. By engaging with and listening to what Canadians have to say, we hope to make our world-class military justice system even better.”
– Colonel Rob Holman, Deputy Judge Advocate General for Military Justice and Director General, Court Martial Comprehensive Review Team

