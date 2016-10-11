By Lookout on Oct 11, 2016 with Comments 0

News Release

The JAG Asks the Public for Input on Canada’s Court Martial System

October 11, 2016 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) Judge Advocate General (JAG) is launching consultations with Canadians as part of the ongoing comprehensive review of the court martial system.

As directed by the JAG, Major-General Blaise Cathcart, Q.C., the purpose of the review is to conduct a legal and policy analysis of the CAF’s court martial system. In addition to consulting with Canadians, including soldiers, sailors, and aviators, the Review Team will engage with stakeholders such as victims’ rights advocates, academia, and international experts. This is in an effort to ensure the CAF’s court martial system is effective, efficient, and aligns with Canadian values and the rule of law, all the while serving the particular needs of the CAF.

From October 11 to November 7, 2016, all interested Canadians are invited to participate and share their views with the team conducting the Court Martial Comprehensive Review.

Canadians have three ways that they can join the discussions:

Fill out the Comment Form: Court Martial Comprehensive Review – Public Consultations

Send an email: JAG-Consultations@forces.gc.ca

Mail comments: Office of the Judge Advocate General – Court Martial Comprehensive Review Team, 101 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON K1A 0K2

QUOTE

“The launch of these consultations with Canadians marks an important milestone for the Court Martial Comprehensive Review. By engaging with and listening to what Canadians have to say, we hope to make our world-class military justice system even better.”

– Colonel Rob Holman, Deputy Judge Advocate General for Military Justice and Director General, Court Martial Comprehensive Review Team