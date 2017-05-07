In Memorium: Capt(N) R.C.K. Peers, CD, RCN (retired)

By Lookout on May 07, 2017 with Comments 0

March 17, 1927 – April 14, 2017

Bob was born in Vancouver, B.C., to W.J. and Kitty (Hill) Peers of Burnaby Lake.

His early years were in Burnaby, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, before moving to Victoria in 1941. He went to Oak Bay High School where he excelled ­academically and athletically – playing rugby and soccer, winning the track and field ­championship, and graduating as Student Council President and Valedictorian.

He attended the Royal Canadian Naval College (Royal Roads 1944-46) and was awarded the Sword of Honour on graduation.

Bob then went overseas to train with the Royal Navy and was posted to HMS Vanguard, the last of the 15” gun battleships. In 1947 Bob participated in the Royal Family visit to South Africa with their Majesties and the Royal Princesses. Sadly, he was the last surviving Canadian Naval Officer from this deployment.

In 1950 he joined HMCS Sioux and completed two tours in Korea.

On March 12, 1952, Bob married Cleone Kathleen Thompson of New Westminster, spending their early years in Ottawa, England and Halifax.

He was honoured to be one of three Canadian Naval Officers to attend the 1953 Coronation of Elizabeth ll.

In December 1956, he was appointed Commanding Officer of HMCS Trinity and subsequently HMCS Chignecto. From 1958-60 Bob was seconded to the U.S. Navy to the Commander Carrier Division 16 (USS Valley Forge). After a posting to RCN HQ in Ottawa, Bob commanded HMCS Annapolis on her commissioning in 1964. Thereafter, he commanded the Sea Training Unit (Halifax) and the Second Escort Squadron (Esquimalt).

In July 1970 Bob was appointed Commandant, Royal Roads Military College. In this capacity he negotiated with the Province of B.C., giving the College a Charter to grant degrees.

He retired in August 1976 and subsequently participated in various non-profit endeavours including the Goldstream Salmon Hatchery and the Charter Fishing Association.

Bob spent his last years at the Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria.

The family wish to thank the Lodge staff for the love and care they gave Bob. Thanks also goes to Dr. H. Domke and Wendy Smith for their support.

Bob leaves his two sisters, Anne Latham, Babs Jeffrey (David), and three children, Lorna Peers, Brian Peers (Millie), and Carol Mitchell, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Cleone, (2010), son-in-law Bob Mitchell and brother-in-law Russ Latham.