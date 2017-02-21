National Anti-Bullying Day

By Lookout on Feb 21, 2017 with Comments 0

The last Wednesday of February is known as Anti-Bullying or Pink Shirt day in Canada.

The original event was organized at a Nova Scotia high school following the bullying of a student who wore a pink shirt during the first day of school.

Wearing pink on this day symbolizes a stand against bullying.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) will participate in this community recognition of anti-bullying day by encouraging military and civilian personnel to wear pink clothing items. Military members may wear pink over their uniform while on base. Special anti-bullying pink t-shirts can be purchased at London Drugs for $9.80, plus tax. Proceeds fund local anti-bullying programs in the community.

The monthly Fleet Run has been moved from its usual time slot of Thursday to Wednesday Feb. 22.

MARPAC leadership is encouraging all those running to wear pink during the Fleet Run.