New insignia for Honorary Naval Captain

By Lookout on Jul 27, 2017 with Comments 0

Kylee Mackay, Crowsnest ~

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has come up with an innovative way to identify and honour its Honorary Naval Captains (HCapt (N)).

The HCapt(N) insignia pin is a new lapel pin designed to be worn on the HCapt(N) uniform. This pin uniquely represents the commitment to the RCN made by these leaders who have been appointed to act as a bridge between the RCN and their own sectors of influence.

HCapts(N) are distinguished Canadians who have been appointed by the Minister of National Defence to take on the role of ambassador for the RCN to the Canadian people. They forge lasting relationships with RCN senior leadership and help the navy communicate its strategic direction and priorities through a variety of events and outreach opportunities.

The new insignia pins were presented to a number of the HCapts(N) during a mess dinner onboard HMCS Montréal while the ship was docked in Montréal for the city’s 375th anniversary on May 17.

HCapt(N) Mandy Farmer, from Victoria, was in attendance to receive her pin that night.

“The HCapt(N) insignia pin is very important to me in this role. It is quite an honour to represent the Royal Canadian Navy and I know that it will provide a unique conversation starter when worn with my civilian clothing in my local and professional communities to speak about RCN personnel, programs, and opportunities,” she said.

The insignia pins aim to enhance the esprit de corps within the RCN’s HCapt(N) community and provide them with a distinctive identifier they can wear on their military or civilian dress. Former HCapts(N) may also wear the pin in perpetuity.

Depicting the RCN fouled anchor, the new insignia pin is similar to the Sea Service Insignia worn by all RCN officers and non-commissioned members to mark their days at sea. A red maple leaf added to the centre of the anchor on the HCapt(N) insignia pin represents their voluntary service to Canada in this role.