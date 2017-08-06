Operation Lentus – The story so far

By Lookout on Aug 06, 2017 with Comments 0

Land Task Force, Public Affairs ~

More than 450 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel have been deployed to B.C.’s interior in response to the Province of British Columbia’s request for assistance in battling more than 170 wildfires.

The mission is Operation Lentus 4-17, and was assigned to Joint Task Force Pacific (JTFP) by the Chief of the Defence Staff in early July for rapid disaster relief aid to the province.

Within hours of the mission start, the Royal Canadian Air Force sent fixed and rotary wing aircraft to the area with relief supplies. While there, they are transporting injured persons, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and bringing in much-needed firefighting equipment.

Air Task Force – Pacific has flown more than 50 sorties in response to specific wildfire response tasks.

A second request was made to the Government of Canada by the province for increased CAF assistance on July 17. A contingent of 225 Canadian Army soldiers from Edmonton Garrison conducted a two-day road move to Williams Lake. These 3rd Canadian Division soldiers are members of a Joint Task Force (West) Immediate Response Unit and are now operating as the JTFP Land Task Force – Pacific. The road move was conducted with more than 60 vehicles of various types, including 10 Light Armoured Vehicles, which are uniquely suited to working in difficult conditions.

Their job is to assist the RCMP in providing information to the public, as well as observation and reporting tasks at assigned points along access roads in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House area. They will also assist with ground evacuation of persons in distress and the ground delivery of essential aid to affected areas.

Of note, 37 Canadian Rangers and staff from 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group have joined the CAF effort. Participating Canadian Rangers are from B.C. communities throughout the province. They are currently integrated with the soldiers in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake and will remain involved in assisting and supporting for as long as required.

Last week, 33 members of 39 Canadian Brigade Group arrived in Williams Lake from Chilliwack. These reserve soldiers, primarily from regiments in the lower mainland, will augment the soldiers assisting the RCMP and ensure the CAF is appropriately resourced and prepared for evacuation or supply tasks.