Operation LENTUS
By Lookout on Aug 02, 2017 with Comments 0
The Ministry of Forests Flathead Unit Crew from the South East Fire Center British Columbia board a CC-130 Hercules aircraft during Operation Lentus July 25.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.