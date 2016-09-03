Operation NANOOK
By Lookout on Sep 03, 2016 with Comments 0
Pathfinders from Royal 22e Régiment, Valcartier Quebec, jump into the waters of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut during Op Nanook Aug. 24.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.