Operation REASSURANCE

Members of HMCS Charlottetown’s Air Detachment and flight crew perform a personnel hoist from the ship’s foc’sle with the CH-124 Sea King helicopter during Op Reassurance Aug. 24.

About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.