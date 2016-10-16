Crewmembers from HMCS Charlottetown participate in Damage Control Olympics, a competition in which teams race to complete tasks in the least possible time, during Operation Reassurance Sept. 22.

About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.