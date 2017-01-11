Operation REASSURANCE
By Lookout on Jan 11, 2017 with Comments 0
Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jonathan Vance addresses HMCS Charlottetown’s ship’s company during Operation Reassurance, Dec. 19.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.