Operation REASSURANCE
By Lookout on Feb 03, 2017 with Comments 0
The German Navy Sachsen-class frigate Sachsen makes a replenishment at sea approach alongside HMCS St. John’s as the ship transits the Aegean Sea during Operation Reassurance Jan. 26.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.