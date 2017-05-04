OPERATION UNIFIER

By on May 04, 2017 with Comments 0

Photo by MCpl Mathieu Gaudreault, CF Combat Camera

Photo by MCpl Mathieu Gaudreault, CF Combat Camera

Canadian Football League player’s sign football to be draw between military members deployed on Operation Unifier during Team Canada’s spring visit in Starychi, Ukraine, Apr. 23.

Filed Under: Featured

About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.

Leave a Reply




If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a Gravatar.