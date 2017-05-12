Ottawa, Winnipeg sailors board Australian frigate

By Lookout on May 12, 2017 with Comments 0

SLt Matt Golding, HMCS Ottawa ~

Sailing through the South China Sea on Poseidon Cutlass, HMCS Ottawa and HMCS Winnipeg conducted a CROSSPOL (cross pollination of sailors) with the Australian frigate HMAS Ballarat.

The CROSSPOL occurred over three days, where six crew members from each ship got the opportunity to get a firsthand experience of how the other navy operates.

For most of the Royal Canadian Navy sailors it was the first time being on an Australian frigate, and all were impressed by the ship and by the professionalism of their team.

HMAS Ballarat is one of Australia’s Anzac-class frigates; it is slightly smaller than the Halifax-class but includes a number of upgrades, including a 5-inch main gun, phased array radar, and an air conditioned gym space.

The days commenced with a short RHIB transfer over to the Australian ship, where the sailors were greeted by several members of their crew who were eager to show them around. The Australian counterparts gave tours, talked about life onboard their ship, and even let the Canadians try vegemite.

Ordinary Seaman Robichaud, a steward on board Ottawa, spent the day with the Australian stewards and cooks; he described it as “one of the greatest experiences he’s had in his military career so far.”