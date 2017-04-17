In Photos: 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and French President Francois Hollande review the Canadian Armed Forces guard during the signature ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 2017. Photo by Sgt Pierre Theriault, Base Borden Imagery.
A replica aircraft from the First World War battles the wind to land safely in Lens, France on April 5, 2017. Photo by MCpl Jennifer Kusche, CF Combat Camera
Empty boots placed on the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 7, 2017, represent the 3,598 soldiers that died at Vimy, France, in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the battle. Photo by MCpl Jennifer Kusche, CF Combat Camera
Members of the Canadian contingent participate in a Sunset Ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France on April 8, 2017. Photo by MCpl Jennifer Kusche, CF Combat Camera
Five replica aircraft from Vimy Flight fly past the Canadian National Vimy Memorial during the signature ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Vimy, France on April 9, 2017. Photo by MCpl Jennifer Kusche, CF Combat Camera
Aboriginal Canadians open the signature ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France on April 9, 2017. Photo by MCpl Jennifer Kusche, CF Combat Camera
Canadian Armed Forces members along with Canadians salute during the signature ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France on April 9, 2017. Photo by MCpl Jennifer Kusche, CF Combat Camera