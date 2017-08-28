In Photos: Dieppe Raid Commemoration

Members from the Canadian Armed Forces contingent conduct drill at the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry monument during the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid in Dieppe, France, Aug. 19.

