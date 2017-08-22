IN PHOTOS: DIEPPE RAID COMMEMORATION

Photo by Cpl Andrew Wesley, Directorate of Army Public Affairs

Photo by Cpl Andrew Wesley, Directorate of Army Public Affairs

Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk (center) stands with Canadian soldiers during the Candlelight vigil held at the Dieppe Canadian War Cemetery as a part of the ceremonies to honour the Dieppe Raid, held on Aug. 18.

