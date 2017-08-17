In photos: National Peacekeepers’ Day
By Lookout on Aug 17, 2017 with Comments 0
Cdr Jeanne Lessard (right), Base Administration Officer, salutes current and past military members during the National Peacekeepers’ Day parade, Aug. 9.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.