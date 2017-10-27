In Photos: Op CARIBBE
By Lookout on Oct 27, 2017 with Comments 0
A sailor onboard HMCS Nanaimo conducts upper deck sentry look-out while departing San Diego, California for Operation Caribbe on October 9.
Filed Under: Featured
