Pilots wanted for new RC Flying Club

Apr 23, 2017

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

A dream of forming a radio-controlled flying club for military personnel and DND civilians is on the verge of taking flight.

Model airplane enthusiast PO1 Corey Howe and his co-worker PO2 Aaron Murray, who flies quadcopters, have 15 potential members, but are looking for more interest from the defence community before starting the official process of creating a club for electric powered radio controlled aircraft.

“We are hoping to have the club up and running by June or July, and the next biggest hurdle is acquiring a piece of land to fly our aircraft from, and making sure it meets regulatory approval,” says PO1 Howe.

They have pitched their club idea to Personnel Support Programs and now require approval before the club takes off.

PO1 Howe started in the radio control hobby over 30 years ago, and began flying model fixed-wing aircraft six years ago. He says his fascination with RC models is a “natural progression” from his life-long interest in aviation.

For PO2 Murray, his interest flying drones is more recent. For the last two years, he has competed in drone racing.

RC modeling goes beyond the radio controls and eyes to the sky. Many enjoy building and designing their crafts.

“You can buy these copters and planes readymade and get them airborne, but that takes most of the fun and challenge out of it,” says PO2 Murray. “Most people are like us and enjoy the process of building our machines from scratch.”

Modern technology is the way to go for PO2 Murray. He often uses a three-dimensional printer, costing around $5 to stamp out quadcopter frames.

The two are looking to recruit members with experience operating radio-controlled flyers, but they also plan on making a training plane and drone, and lessons, available for the less experienced pilots.

Anyone interested in the club should contact corey.howe@forces.gc.ca.