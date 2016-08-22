Raven youth tackle tactical training at Rocky Point

By Lookout on Aug 22, 2016 with Comments 0

Rachel Lallouz, Staff Writer ~

While many youth are taking it easy during their family camping trip this summer, participants in the Raven program are marching along gravel roads and hiking through forests in full infantry (CADPAT) uniform.

Twenty-seven Aboriginal youth camped at Rocky Point from Aug. 10 to 13, as part of their tactical field operations training.

“I found the field training to be one of the most exciting parts of the program,” said Julie Jacobs, 24, from Montreal. “We got to take what was taught to us and apply it in real-life practice.”

The candidates worked as a team to set up a defensive camp in a wooded Bivouac at Rocky Point, and then spent their days completing force protections missions, says Lieutenant (Navy) Alicia Morris, coordinator of the Raven program.

It was in the yellow fields and sprawling Rocky Point forests where students learned how to provide defensive protection to the camp under simulated threats.

The outing highlight was a simulated breach of territory into the camp by three officers dressed as civilians. Raven participants patrolling the camp borders detained and then escorted the three possible threats away from the area. The exercise was a practice run for a simulated battle at Mary Hill on the final day.

During the training days, each candidate carried a rifle loaded with blanks, wore a helmet and combat boots, and toted backpacks full of supplies to mirror real-life infantry training.

“We were also woken between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. every day, in keeping with traditional early military rising. So I now know I can go with only a certain amount of sleep and still wake up early,” said Rebeka Motty, 16, from Valleyview, Alberta.

Participants, ages 16 to 24, come from a range of Aboriginal nations across Canada to attend the Raven program, including Mohawk, Cree, Ojibwe, Metis and Inuit. The program provides Aboriginal youth the opportunity to obtain basic military qualifications and immerse themselves within a military environment.

This year’s participants graduated Aug. 18.