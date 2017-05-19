RCSU(P) CHANGE OF COMMAND

By on May 19, 2017 with Comments 0

Photo by Cpl Andre Maillet, MARPAC Imaging Services

Photo by Cpl Andre Maillet, MARPAC Imaging Services

Left to right: Incoming Commander RCSU(P), Cdr Brad Henderson; Commander National Cadet and Junior Canadian Rangers Support Group, BGen Kelly Woiden; and outgoing Commander RCSU(P), Cdr David Coulombe sign the Change of Command certificates on May 1.

