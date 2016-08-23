Regional tournament win sends men’s soccer team to Nationals

By Lookout on Aug 23, 2016 with Comments 0

Rachel Lallouz, Staff Writer ~

CFB Esquimalt’s Men’s Tritons scored the winning goal in the final game of the summer league Soccer Regionals on Aug. 15. This win has earned them a spot at Soccer Nationals representing the Pacific Region from Sept. 17 to 22.

The score of the final game was 1 Tritons and 0 for CFB Comox. The first regionals game, held on Aug. 12, saw a tie of 1-1.

“I had a very positive feeling during the game,” says Lieutenant (Navy) Demetris Mousouliotis, Training Officer at the Fleet Diving Unit Pacific. “We were disciplined and stuck to our game plan – to spread the field and keep the ball on offence, and also play compact on defence. We were able to deal with any attacks relatively easily and did a pretty good job keeping the ball on offence.”

Leading Seaman Brad Salmon scored the winning goal in the second half of the game, as the two teams went full force in the August heat.

“I was a little surprised and very excited for the team,” says Lt(N) Mousouliotis. “I think it was a great accomplishment for CFB Esquimalt given the challenging conditions and the small size of our roster.”

The Tritons beat the odds with their reduced team of 12 players, with one player unable to participate due to an injury and another playing on a sprained ankle.

“The Tritons will continue to hold practices at Colville field in preparation for Nationals with a large emphasis on conditioning and team tactics,” says Lt(N) Mousouliotis. “Most of the players will also be preparing for the winter league season with the Vancouver Island Soccer League.”