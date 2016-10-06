The Royal Visit

By Lookout on Oct 06, 2016 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer

Sixteen military families from Victoria were guests of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a children’s tea party at Government House on Sept. 29.

The Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) facilitated the intimate hour-long late morning meeting with Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children Prince George, 3, and one-year-old Princess Charlotte on the lawn of Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia’s residence.

Tea and coffee was served along with sandwiches and Hors d’oeuvres, and an abundance of fun games for the children included balloon animals, bubble blowing and a puppet show.

“It was a surreal experience for me and one I will remember and cherish forever, right up there with getting married and the birth of my children,” said Tracey Delisle who attended the event with her husband MS Denis Delisle, from HMCS Victoria, and their two children Addy, 3, and Parker, 4.

“I’m a submariner and Prince William is the Commodore-In-Chief of the Royal Submarine Service. He made me realize that we actually had a lot in common and he was at ease during our discussion,” said MS Delisle.

Meanwhile Nikki Berti and her husband LS Christopher Berti, a marine engineer with HMCS Whitehorse, had an intimate royal experience after their 19-month-old daughter Gabriella got into a brief quarrel with Prince George over a balloon animal they both had their eye on.

“Gabriella went to grab the balloon and Prince George got upset, and then the Duke intervened and told him it was okay and they should share,” said Nikki Berti. “Then the Duke went and got the balloon maker to make up another balloon and came over and gave it to Gabriella. It was so cool; then Prince George and Gabriella were bonding.”

Officials from Government House first contacted the MFRC on Sept. 12 to enquire about the availability of personnel from the base attending “a special event”. The Royal family were specifically interested in having families of deployed members in attendance, and especially ones with children close to the age of their children.

HMCS Victoria’s Lt(N) William Matheson ­attended the event with his wife Kristy, daughters Lilly, 19, and Isabelle, 4, and spoke to the Duke and Duchess about the challenges of balancing a family with their busy schedule.

“They were great people to talk to, very relaxed and very personable,” said Lt(N) Matheson.

MFRC Community Engagement Manager Jackie Carlé attended the event and said the Royal family were “very adamant” when they visited Victoria that they wanted to spend time with military families.

“It was a privilege to facilitate this event and offer military families an intimate meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” said Carlé. “The event was a big success for all involved and was a lovely experience for our personnel and their families.”